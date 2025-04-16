Launches
Youtube Collect
Youtube Collect
Collect videos. Predict trends. Grow your portfolio. YouTube Collect is a strategy game where you invest in YouTube videos like stocks. Spot trending content early, build your balance, and climb the global leaderboard.
Chrome Extensions
Investing
YouTube
Meet the team
About this launch
Youtube Collect
Youtube Collect by
Youtube Collect
was hunted by
Derrick R
in
Chrome Extensions
Investing
YouTube
. Made by
Derrick R
. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Youtube Collect
is not rated yet. This is Youtube Collect's first launch.