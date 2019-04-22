VPNs can't be trusted. The free ones are open about invading your privacy and selling your data (they're slow too). While the paid ones promise not to sell your data, it's easy and profitable for them to do so. Running your own server is the best option.
I've always felt that VPN providers were dodgy. You know the free ones are selling your data, because if you don't know how a service makes their money, then you are the product. The paid ones aren't transparent enough, they promise not to sell your data but who knows if they do. Setting up a VPN on a private linux server has always been what I am most comfortable with but it can take time and is hard for anyone not familiar with a Linux shell. Your VPN is a site I made that makes this really easy. It allows you to setup your own OpenVPN server in a few minutes.
