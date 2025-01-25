Your Daily Minute

Subscribe
AI-powered self journaling app
Record one-minute reflections of your day with ease Get instant insights into your emotional patterns Your data is encrypted and stored safely All videos are processed and stored locally on your device.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessProductivityArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Built with

About this launch
AI Powered Self Journaling app
was hunted by
Utkarsh Shrivastava
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Utkarsh Shrivastava
. Featured on January 26th, 2025.
