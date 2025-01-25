Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Your Daily Minute
Your Daily Minute
AI-powered self journaling app
Visit
Upvote 59
Record one-minute reflections of your day with ease Get instant insights into your emotional patterns Your data is encrypted and stored safely All videos are processed and stored locally on your device.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Your Daily Minute
AI Powered Self Journaling app
Follow
59
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Your Daily Minute by
Your Daily Minute
was hunted by
Utkarsh Shrivastava
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Utkarsh Shrivastava
. Featured on January 26th, 2025.
Your Daily Minute
is not rated yet. This is Your Daily Minute's first launch.