Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
YouGotCooking
YouGotCooking
Recipes with ingredients you have at home, easy & zero waste
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get delicious and healthy recipe suggestions based on your home ingredients. You'll never have to waste food or worry about what to cook again!
Launched in
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
by
YouGotCooking
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
YouGotCooking
Recipes with ingredients you have at home, easy & zero waste
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
YouGotCooking by
YouGotCooking
was hunted by
Remus Negrota
in
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Remus Negrota
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
YouGotCooking
is not rated yet. This is YouGotCooking's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#206
Report