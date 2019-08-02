Deals
Yoti
Yoti
A simple, secure way to store and prove your identity
Android
iPhone
+ 1
Yoti is the digital identity app that lets you encrypt your ID and use it to prove who you are online and in person.
Create your Yoti using ID documents from 160 countries around the world.
28 minutes ago
Digital identity startup Yoti raises additional £8M at a valuation of £82M
Yoti, the London startup offering a digital identity platform and app that lets you prove who you say you are when accessing services or making age verified purchases, has raised £8 million in additional funding. Backing the round is unnamed private investors, Yoti employees, and Robin Tombs, the s...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is interesting. In terms of travelling would this be an eligible way of presenting my I.D? 🤔Congrats on the recent investment! 🎉
28 minutes ago
