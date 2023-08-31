Products
Home
→
Product
→
YOSO App
YOSO App
Create a private, self-destructing, one-time-view photo link
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing YOSO app: 'You Only See Once' for self-destructing photo links. Simply upload, get a unique link, share on favorite apps - photos last up to 15 seconds, then disappear forever. Embrace fleeting moments now!
Launched in
Android
Messaging
Social Media
+1 by
YOSO App
LimeOps
About this launch
YOSO App
Create a private, self-destructing, one-time-view photo link
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
YOSO App by
YOSO App
was hunted by
Catrina Wei
in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Social Media
. Made by
Catrina Wei
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
YOSO App
is not rated yet. This is YOSO App's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report