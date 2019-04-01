Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects. Explore each stage and then find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side! Yoshi’s Crafted World is available now, only on Nintendo Switch.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I love yoshi games and its exciting to see them make a return after such a long / poor period of yoshi games. Hoping this one can live up to the older games
Upvote Share·