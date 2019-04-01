Log InSign up
Yoshi's Crafted World

A brand new Yoshi game from Nintendo 🕹

Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects. Explore each stage and then find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side! Yoshi’s Crafted World is available now, only on Nintendo Switch.
Yoshi's Crafted World Reviewis one of the first major titles released for the Nintendo Switch in 2019 and it's one of the few first-party Nintendo games that will be available before the summer. The Yoshi series is known for some excellent platforming action in beautifully realized worlds, but the games are often hamstrung by being too easy and too short.
Yoshi's Crafted World is classic gaming joy, Nintendo-styleIn 1995, Yoshi had his moment. The character's Super Mario World debut was so strong, Nintendo handed the dinosaur sidekick his own sequel. A surprise divergence from the Mario franchise found the character escorting a baby version of the plumber in search of his kidnapped twin. Super Mario World 2...
I love yoshi games and its exciting to see them make a return after such a long / poor period of yoshi games. Hoping this one can live up to the older games
