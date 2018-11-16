Log InSign up
YESPLZ Coffee

Delicious coffee and a zine delivered to your door weekly

The YES PLZ Weekly is an insanely delicious, ever-evolving mix of the best coffees, roasted fresh, and a gratuitously eclectic magazine produced each week by our small team of weirdos. Available exclusively online and at select stockists. Tell a friend.

Building the next great coffee company from the grounds upCoffee roaster Tony Konecny, better known by his nickname Tonx, had his first run at a mail-order, subscription-based coffee service play out in a way most people would see as success. Three years after its founding, his angel- and seed-stage-funded startup, Tonx Coffee, was bought out by Blue Bottle Coffee, which itself got gobbled up by Nestlé in 2017.
Hunter
Hunter Walk
Hunter Walk
Makers
Tonx Konecny
Tonx Konecny
Hunter Walk
Hunter WalkHunter@hunterwalk · Partner, Homebrew
A new affordable creative D2C coffee company that ships with art/music zines
