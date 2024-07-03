Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Yenny
Yenny

Yenny

Simple Japanese Yen currency converter

Free
Yenny is a Japanese Yen (JPY) converter that can convert Japanese Yen to the US Dollar (USD), Euros (EUR), Great British Pound (GPB), and any other currency. No ads. No frills. Just converting made simple and fast.
Launched in
Fintech
Payments
Travel
 by
Yenny
About this launch
Yenny
YennySimple Japanese Yen currency converter
0
reviews
24
followers
Yenny by
Yenny
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in Fintech, Payments, Travel. Made by
Kayla Lin
. Featured on July 4th, 2024.
Yenny
is not rated yet. This is Yenny's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-