Home
Product
Yenny
Simple Japanese Yen currency converter
Yenny is a Japanese Yen (JPY) converter that can convert Japanese Yen to the US Dollar (USD), Euros (EUR), Great British Pound (GPB), and any other currency. No ads. No frills. Just converting made simple and fast.
Launched in
Fintech
Payments
Travel
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Travel
. Made by
Kayla Lin
. Featured on July 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Yenny's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
