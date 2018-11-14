YellowAnt for Slack

YellowAnt is a Slackbot that allows you to automate processes at work. Using interactive notifications and commands, you can take actions on all your work-related applications right from your Slack window. You can use YellowAnt to create workflows to allow seamless flow of information for a faster, more efficient and transparent work culture!
Vishwa KrishnakumarMakerHiring@vishwakk · Co-Founder at YellowAnt
Hello Product Hunters! I am Vishwa Krishnakumar and together with @ankurrawal1987, @nitinc, @Rohanrath, @Abhinav_Rana, @Jaya_Jain, we are building YellowAnt - an advanced ChatOps platform for Slack to automate work. We built the YellowAnt Slack bot as a way to not just talk to all our work apps and services and get critical real-time work updates from a single Slack window, but also to automate processes in an easy and simple way. YellowAnt helps us spend much lesser time dealing with our work apps, and more time focussing on building products that delight our users. Some quick notes about YellowAnt: 1) YellowAnt integrates with 40+ apps and services. Each app has commands(actions) and notifications(triggers) 2) YellowAnt comprises of two modules - the Slack bot and the Workflow engine. The YellowAnt Slack bot takes commands from Slack and gets actionable notifications within Slack. The workflow engine lets you set rules and actions whenever a trigger event occurs. A workflow can also be triggered by a Slack command. Think of YellowAnt as Hubot+IFTTT. 3) YellowAnt uses Slack’s beautiful dialogs and dropdowns for getting user commands. It’s super simple and you do not have to remember a single command or syntax 4) YellowAnt enforces user-level access control to keep everyone’s work safe As someone managing product, development and sales, I use YellowAnt every day for a bunch of things: 1) DevOps - I exclusively use YellowAnt to track changes in my code repos, trigger CI jobs in Jenkins, push to prod and monitor build statuses and fetch build and server logs all from within Slack channels. I stopped using the Jenkins Web UI a long time back. 2) Incident management - I hooked up our Sentry Error monitoring, Pagerduty incident management, AWS Cloudwatch alarms, and Jira to YellowAnt. Now whenever we have any production issues, YellowAnt pings the Sentry error logs to our Slack channel, creates an incident in Pagerduty, creates an issue in Jira, dumps all the logs in the ticket, and pings the on-call engineer and the owner of the affected service. This workflow makes sure we respond to incidents with lightning speed. 3) User queries and support -With our Freshdesk integration, YellowAnt automatically creates a ticket in our CRM system and alerts our team in our Slack support channel whenever anyone submits a query to our customer widget. 4) Daily offline standups - One of my YellowAnt workflows fetches all outstanding tasks from Asana for each of my team members and notifies them at 10am and 6pm every day. That way our team can just mark their tasks as ‘Done’ at the end of the day. 5) Sales management - We log all our enterprise sales data in Hubspot and whenever there is an update in any deal, or a new lead comes in, our sales team gets an update in a Slack channel. Anyone in the channel can drill down on the user’s company and assign tasks from Slack. It also automatically qualifies the lead and auto assigns the lead to someone in our sales team depending on the company type and size. YellowAnt comes with 40+ app integrations(and 100 more by Jan ‘19) and a bunch of workflow templates for you to try, build and share. You can also build your own integrations using our APIs and SDKs in Ruby, Python .Net and NodeJS. We are extremely thankful for your support and as a token of gratitude, we are giving $100 in YellowAnt credits to the users who sign up within the next 48 hours. We aim to make YellowAnt as flexible and adaptable as possible so that teams around the world can plug and play. Try it out and give us your valuable feedback!
