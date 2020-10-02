Year in Chat
See how you spend your time chatting
Romy Lynch
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I'm Romy, one of the makers of Year in Chat! We really love chat so we built this cool tool to let us know exactly how much we love chat and who we've been chatting to. Enjoy ✨
@romylynch this is so cool. the data viz nerd in me thanks you 🙏
@rajivayyangar always love a bit of analytics 🤗
Love it @romylynch ! Would be nice to export it to share with friends.. through whatsapp of course ;)
Okay @romylynch at first I thought this was a summary of 2020 in chat bubbles and got scared
@aaronoleary oh no no - this is a lot more fun