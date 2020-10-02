  1. Home
Year in Chat

See how you spend your time chatting

Year in Chat is a simple tool that scans through your WhatsApp and surfaces some cool analytics just for you — we don't see or store anything
Romy Lynch
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I'm Romy, one of the makers of Year in Chat! We really love chat so we built this cool tool to let us know exactly how much we love chat and who we've been chatting to. Enjoy ✨
Rajiv AyyangarProduct Manager, Delectable
@romylynch this is so cool. the data viz nerd in me thanks you 🙏
Romy Lynch
Maker
@rajivayyangar always love a bit of analytics 🤗
Raph GriecoLife happens on Product Hunt.
Love it @romylynch ! Would be nice to export it to share with friends.. through whatsapp of course ;)
Romy Lynch
Maker
@rphgrc Thank you! You should be able to - there's a share button at the top of each of the cards ;)
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
Okay @romylynch at first I thought this was a summary of 2020 in chat bubbles and got scared
Romy Lynch
Maker
@aaronoleary oh no no - this is a lot more fun
