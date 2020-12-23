discussion
I'm new to WordPress and in the beginning, everything is confusing. I was struggling with my emails because they are never to reach my email address. I thought that the issue was something wrong with my contact form or WooCommerce. Turns out it's WordPress SMTP. So that's how I found YaySMTP. YaySMTP is a clear and easy to use plugin. It comes with extremely helpful documentation (well, maybe a litter bit more than they should). Cheers for YayCommerce!
