WordPress Mail SMTP

Email
Email Marketing
WordPress
This plugin helps you send emails from your WordPress website via your preferred SMTP server.
YaySMTP is built with powerful options to connect via API to some popular sending services including Gmail, Zoho, SendGrid, SMTP.com, Amazon SES and so on.
Bea N
Hunter
I'm new to WordPress and in the beginning, everything is confusing. I was struggling with my emails because they are never to reach my email address. I thought that the issue was something wrong with my contact form or WooCommerce. Turns out it's WordPress SMTP. So that's how I found YaySMTP. YaySMTP is a clear and easy to use plugin. It comes with extremely helpful documentation (well, maybe a litter bit more than they should). Cheers for YayCommerce!
