Home
→
Product
→
Yavaca
Yavaca
Quit working during your time off
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Yavaca allows you to create and share an OOO plan with your coworkers. This provides them with the information they need to continue working while you are out of office, and it gives you peace of mind to fully unplug during your time off.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Vacation
,
Operations
by
Yavaca
About this launch
Yavaca
Quit working during your time off! Fully unplug with Yavaca.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Yavaca by
Yavaca
was hunted by
Jen Benz
in
Productivity
,
Vacation
,
Operations
. Made by
Jen Benz
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Yavaca
is not rated yet. This is Yavaca's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#24
