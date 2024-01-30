Products
YASHICA Vision

YASHICA Vision binocular night vision: Capture Night in 4K

YASHICA Vision is a binocular night vision device offering 4K image quality, full-color vision, and up to 600m view range in darkness.
Crowdfunding
Photography
Tech
YASHICA Vision
About this launch
YASHICA Vision
Norayr Margarian
Hidenobu Kondo
Featured on February 1st, 2024.
YASHICA Vision
is not rated yet. This is YASHICA Vision's first launch.
