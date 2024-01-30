Products
YASHICA Vision
YASHICA Vision binocular night vision: Capture Night in 4K
YASHICA Vision is a binocular night vision device offering 4K image quality, full-color vision, and up to 600m view range in darkness.
Launched in
Crowdfunding
Photography
Tech
by
YASHICA Vision
About this launch
0
reviews
112
followers
Follow for updates
YASHICA Vision by
YASHICA Vision
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
. Made by
Hidenobu Kondo
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
YASHICA Vision
is not rated yet. This is YASHICA Vision's first launch.
Upvotes
101
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
