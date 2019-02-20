Log InSign up
Pop news & trivia

Watch shows, play along and get rewarded! Yahoo Play has the latest in celebrity, pop culture and entertainment news. Answer trivia while you watch fresh original shows. Score points you can redeem at Amazon, Nike, Whole Foods, and more. The more you play, the more you win!

Verizon Media's New Yahoo Play App Is a Mobile Pop Culture Quiz Show With Rewards (EXCLUSIVE)Verizon Media launched a new mobile quiz show app dubbed Yahoo Play Tuesday that tests players on their pop culture knowledge, and rewards them for getting it right: In-game points can be traded in for gift cards from brands like Apple, Amazon and Target.
VarietyJanko Roettgers

Reviews

Helpful
    Pros: 

    Its like HQ trivia and Drop had an app baby. You can earn real gift cards to places you probably go frequently.

    Cons: 

    The look is too similar to HQ and the content is still general.

    Its all vertical video content which is cool, but it also doesn't go edge to edge on my X so thats lame.

    Tony Murphy has used this product for one day.
