Watch shows, play along and get rewarded! Yahoo Play has the latest in celebrity, pop culture and entertainment news. Answer trivia while you watch fresh original shows. Score points you can redeem at Amazon, Nike, Whole Foods, and more. The more you play, the more you win!
Reviews
- Pros:
Its like HQ trivia and Drop had an app baby. You can earn real gift cards to places you probably go frequently.Cons:
The look is too similar to HQ and the content is still general.
Its all vertical video content which is cool, but it also doesn't go edge to edge on my X so thats lame.Tony Murphy has used this product for one day.
