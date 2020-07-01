Yac 2.0
Group messages, share messages publicly & Slack transcripts
Justin Mitchell
We've been hard at work building out features and implementing feedback since our last launch on Product Hunt. You all asked for a number of things and we are super excited that we, well, built basically all of them! 🖥️ Brand new desktop experience optimized for speed and efficiency #️⃣ Group messaging lets you create channels for standups or projects 💪 Slack integration that notifies you of new messages and pulls in the transcript 🔗 Send public links to screenshares or voice messages to folks outside of Yac There's so much more in the pipeline but we launched before with a desktop app that was definitely subpar, a weak single player experience (the public links feature is so cool), and no integration into Slack or ability to create groups. I'm so proud of our team and especially thankful for the new hires who have really stepped up and helped push these features across the finish line. As a thank you for our always supportive PH community, just this week, get 25% off any plan for 1 year. Just use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT when upgrading your plan. Let us know what you think of the new apps and features and welcome to the audio revolution!
You should have asked your CMO to hunt the product :) P.S.: Congrats on the update!
Congrats to the whole team! Been amazing watching you develop the app over the past couple months! Great work all!
@danielkempe Dude we are such huge fans of what you are doing, it feels like an honor to have you drop a comment here. Rock on.
This is amazing! Meetings disrupt my workflow & productivity, with a tool like this I would be able to have fast, meaningful communication with my team while getting work done. Gonna convince my team to sign up!
@shashank_polanki1 You nailed the use case my man! Super excited for what you're working on too
Love it! Congrats on the re-launch
@bouazizalex Thanks! We super appreciate your support