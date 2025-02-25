Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Xtreeks
Xtreeks
Track habits with a tweet
Visit
Upvote 66
Xtreeks is the easiest way for X (Twitter) users to maintain existing habits and create new ones: Track habits with a tweet!
Free
Launch tags:
Task Management
•
Twitter
•
Social Network
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Xtreeks
Track habits with a tweet.
Follow
66
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Xtreeks by
Xtreeks
was hunted by
Gabe
in
Task Management
,
Twitter
,
Social Network
. Made by
Gabe
. Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Xtreeks
is not rated yet. This is Xtreeks's first launch.