Home
→
Product
→
xTiles
Ranked #1 for today
xTiles
Organize your ideas & projects visually
Visit
Upvote 58
50% DISCOUNT
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
xTiles is a visual workspace for organizing ideas and projects.
Keep context and see the big picture to support your thinking, writing, or ideation.
Loved by creatives for simplicity and flexibility.
Launched in
iOS
,
Web App
,
Productivity
+4 by
xTiles
About this launch
xTiles
Organize your ideas & projects visually
9
reviews
88
followers
Follow for updates
xTiles by
xTiles
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
iOS
,
Web App
,
Productivity
. Made by
Maksym Kuchur
,
Andrey Tabunshchik
,
Bohdan Romaniuk
,
Svitlana Popovska
,
Denis Solodkov
and
Olena Rusina
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
xTiles
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 9 users. This is xTiles's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
13
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#13
Report