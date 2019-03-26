Xobin 2.0
The easiest way to hire the right talent 3x faster
#5 Product of the DayToday
Xobin is an easy-to-use talent assessment software that helps you hire talent 3x faster and cheaper. Xobin's suite of assessment tests covers 500+ Skills across - Coding, Sales, Marketing, Operations and Admin roles.
Guruprakash SivabalanMaker@guruprakash_sivabalan
Hey Folks!!! Super happy to announce the all new Xobin. Here are the things that are new with Xobin 2.0 -> 100 More skills and psychometric tests -> AI/ML Recommendations to psychometric Tests -> Interesting coding challenges -> Our question bank is now 15000 Questions large -> Have added a small CRM to make your recruitment work smoother ->AI enabled video proctoring to prevent cheating during tests I am happy to announce that we are offering a 40% discount on all the pricing plans available in https://xobin.com/pricing Click this link to avail discount => http://bit.ly/xobinhunt (only for this community :) ) .
