Xobin 2.0

The easiest way to hire the right talent 3x faster

#5 Product of the DayToday
Xobin is an easy-to-use talent assessment software that helps you hire talent 3x faster and cheaper. Xobin's suite of assessment tests covers 500+ Skills across - Coding, Sales, Marketing, Operations and Admin roles.
Kevin William David
Guruprakash Sivabalan
Amrit Aacharya
Guruprakash Sivabalan
Hey Folks!!! Super happy to announce the all new Xobin. Here are the things that are new with Xobin 2.0 -> 100 More skills and psychometric tests -> AI/ML Recommendations to psychometric Tests -> Interesting coding challenges -> Our question bank is now 15000 Questions large -> Have added a small CRM to make your recruitment work smoother ->AI enabled video proctoring to prevent cheating during tests I am happy to announce that we are offering a 40% discount on all the pricing plans available in https://xobin.com/pricing Click this link to avail discount => http://bit.ly/xobinhunt (only for this community :) ) .
