Xifrem Chat
Client-side Encrypted Chat With Asymmetric Encryption
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Alexander
Maker
Thanks, @razkarmi for the hunt Hello ProductHunters! This is Chris, co-founder of Xifrem, It all started as a side project and now we are happy to announce the launch of Xifrem. Xifrem is an encrypted chat application with both symmetric and asymmetric encryption "completely client-side". This means that text is encrypted in your browser through a password or a public-key before being sent to the recipient and only the recipient can decrypt it, this will eliminate several attacks such as Man-in-the-middle attack. This project, we believe, is a big step in the world of secure communications, as it will relinquish and expose concepts such as End-to-end encryption and make it void. Chat is currently in beta stage, we are happy to hear your feedback and questions. Frequently Asked Questions. Follow us on Twitter.
UpvoteShare