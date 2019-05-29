safer chat is an end-to-end encrypted chat (no one but the participants can read the messages) that allows to create rooms with up to 4 participants, the idea is to have what cryptocat used to be, without the need to install browser extensions or applications.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexis HernandezMaker@alexishernandez2 · Generalist building scalable products
This is a side project built by me and a friend because we wanted to, you can expect it to be live for at least a year.
Upvote Share·