safer.chat

Group end-to-end encrypted chat that respects your privacy

safer chat is an end-to-end encrypted chat (no one but the participants can read the messages) that allows to create rooms with up to 4 participants, the idea is to have what cryptocat used to be, without the need to install browser extensions or applications.
Alexis Hernandez
This is a side project built by me and a friend because we wanted to, you can expect it to be live for at least a year.
