Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Xiaomi
See Xiaomi’s 31 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi's first ev, with ambitions to be the Tesla of China

Payment Required
Embed
The SU7, which stands for Speed Ultra, rolled onto a stage at the China National Convention Center in Beijing with no drivers visible, ending a presentation by CEO and co-founder Lei Jun in front of thousands of people.
Launched in
Cars
Electric Cars
 by
Xiaomi
About this launch
Xiaomi
Xiaomi📱The world's fourth-largest smartphone brand 🏘The world's largest consumer IoT platform 🌐The youngest company on the #Global500 list 💙#InnovationForEveryone
11reviews
45
followers
Xiaomi SU7 by
Xiaomi
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Cars, Electric Cars. Featured on December 30th, 2023.
Xiaomi
is rated 4.4/5 by 10 users. It first launched on July 6th, 2014.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-