Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Xiaomi
See Xiaomi’s 31 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi's first ev, with ambitions to be the Tesla of China
Visit
Upvote 23
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The SU7, which stands for Speed Ultra, rolled onto a stage at the China National Convention Center in Beijing with no drivers visible, ending a presentation by CEO and co-founder Lei Jun in front of thousands of people.
Launched in
Cars
Electric Cars
by
Xiaomi
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Xiaomi
📱The world's fourth-largest smartphone brand 🏘The world's largest consumer IoT platform 🌐The youngest company on the #Global500 list 💙#InnovationForEveryone
11
reviews
45
followers
Follow for updates
Xiaomi SU7 by
Xiaomi
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Cars
,
Electric Cars
. Featured on December 30th, 2023.
Xiaomi
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on July 6th, 2014.
Upvotes
23
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report