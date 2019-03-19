Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi announces $65 Redmi Go for India

At an event in New Delhi, India today, Xiaomi announced its first Android Go phone, the Redmi Go. This is a low-end device with a 5-inch 720p 16:9 screen, 1GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 425 processor, an 8-megapixel camera, a 3,000mAh battery, and 8GB of expandable internal storage.