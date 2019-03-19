Log InSign up
Xiaomi Redmi Go

A $65 smartphone from Xiaomi

5 inch 16:9 HD display with 1280x720 resolution so you can get a clear and crisp gaming experience. With its high screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin design, it's light enough to hold easily in one hand.
Xiaomi announces $65 Redmi Go for IndiaAt an event in New Delhi, India today, Xiaomi announced its first Android Go phone, the Redmi Go. This is a low-end device with a 5-inch 720p 16:9 screen, 1GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 425 processor, an 8-megapixel camera, a 3,000mAh battery, and 8GB of expandable internal storage.
The Verge
I like the race to the bottom that is happening lately for smartphone prices, the effects smartphones and general access to internet can have especially on developing economies is pretty drastic
