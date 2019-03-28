Wyze Labs has introduced a $20 home security sensor kit to pair with its highly regarded $20 Wyze Cam. The Wyze Sense starter kit bundles two contact sensors, a motion detector, and the Wyze Bridge.
Kristofer™Hunter
Wyze Cam and Wyze Cam Pan are still 2 of the great and inexpensive connected cameras on the market. Adding the sensors to detect doors and other things being opened without requiring motion detection is a great improvement since you may have lots of foot traffic by your front door, but not need to see the footage unless the door is actually opened (eg: dog walker arriving and a dog running around your house all morning). Wyze maximizing battery life by utilizing the Wyze cam WiFi is a great feature as well.
