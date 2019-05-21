Wyze is taking over the home connected devices with their $20 Wyze Camera, Wyze sensors, and now the Wyze bulb. Quality products that don't break the bank.
Wyze Bulb is an $8 bomb in the smart lighting marketWyze has made a name for itself with its unexpectedly affordable connected security cameras, and now the Wyze Bulb aims to do the same for smart lighting. Taking on Philips Hue, LIFX, and others, the Wyze Bulb's big boast is that it's priced from just $7.99, a fraction of what you'd pay for rivals.
