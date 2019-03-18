We shop the stores for the trusted brands you use at home. Listerine from Target, Clinique from Sephora. Setup is easy! Reply with photo of your essentials and we'll build your kit. Every trip, just FWD hotel confirmation. For frequent business travelers.
Hello Hunters! Frequent business travelers spend on average 86 days away from home. 14-hour day in a constantly time-pressed environment is typical. And yet, work travel usually means showing up at important events looking polished. The key to looking your best is to stick with what you already know works for you. That’s why we use the same brands of mouthwash and face moisturizer at home. Your grooming routine shouldn’t change when you travel. We're on a mission to make your life easier. ⚡️5 seconds is all you need for every trip! Just FWD your hotel confirmation and all the trusted brands you use at home will be waiting for your arrival. Frequent business travelers, try us out on a trip and see how you like it! ❤️ Happy to answer any questions. - Noni
