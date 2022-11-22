Products
WYND Sentry
WYND Sentry
Complete property risk monitoring solution
Sentry is the world's first non-intrusive device that protects your rental property by reliably detecting cigarette, marijuana, vape smoke*, and loud parties. Be alerted instantly and easily create accurate, evidence-based incident reports.
+1 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Home
,
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
. Made by
Ray Wu
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#74
