WYA: Where You At

Anthony Geranio
Hey PH Community! For the past couple of months, my team and I have been brainstorming about how events could be shared very easily through stories and stickers through services like Snapchat and Instagram. Today, I'm proud to announce the launch of WYA. WYA makes it easy to discover and share the things you want to do with your friends. In V1: 1. Create an event. 2. Share the event sticker to your story or share privately with your friends through Snapchat. 3. Friends swipe up and accept their invite. 4. You and others in the event can see whose going and get notified of any updates. In the future, we'll be introducing Instagram, discovery and paid event support. P.S: Click this link if you are on a mobile device or have downloaded the app already. It will add you to a special event I made for the PH community :) - http://wyaevents.app.link/?%24de.... Excited to see what you all think. Anthony
