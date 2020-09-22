Wunderpresentation
Thank you for hunting Wunderpresentation @temirlan - appreciate your dedication about all things Notion! 👨💻 A bit of background I am a product manager and spare time dev from Leipzig, Germany. While not being able to travel this year I spent my vacation on a fun activity that can be done from home easily: Coding. I also love solving problems. A combination that left me not too bored under lockdown. 🧑🏫 How it began One of the things that has always puzzled me and like-minded folks: Designing presentation slides. We have great stories to tell but lacking design skills to create appealing presentations from it. Despite of the tools that help with the design - it's not necessarily the fun part. The result might be lousy and destroy a great story. Unless you are a designer or skilled enough. 👩🔬 The interviews I asked people how they currently create their presentation slides and how it would be in an ideal world. The most frequent answer was: They would not like to create them at all. If they were put together based on a storyboard from someone else or somehow else this would be it. 🧙 The experiment If it was easy to create a presentation, more stories would be told. Working off of this assumption I coded a solution that builds on top of tools that people are using to compose and structure their texts and information. Most frequent mentions: 1️⃣ Notion 2️⃣ Markdown 3️⃣ Trello So I built a tool that automatically converts storyboards from these into presentation slides - Wunderpresentation was born. In order to validate the hypothesis from above is correct, users who convert a presentation are randomly asked a few questions. Happy to hear and discuss your thoughts around this! 🖤
really excited to hunt this one! i've through churned a fair share of presentation tools but this makes so much sense because most of my content is Notion anyway. @danielpichel congrats on putting this together! ps if you're building something related to Notion 2.0 or digital productivity broadly, hit me up on Twitter 🙌
