Baseten helps us deploy Palymra, our family of industry-leading LLMs designed for the enterprise. Check them out: https://crfm.stanford.edu/helm/lite/latest/#/leaderboard

Streamsync 33 upvotes

We loved Streamsync so much we hired the team and integrated it into the Writer stack! Now known as the Writer Framework — its open-source, and easy to use with a visual editor and Python backend.