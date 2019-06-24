Wren
Offset your carbon footprint by saving rainforests
#4 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+1 review
- Pros:Cons:
I feel good knowing that I'm supporting genuine attempts to serve the environment, esp when my daily active options are limited!
I'm excited to see more projects to choose from
I love how I get to see the stories and math behind the offset and the project I choseAbigail Africa has used this product for one month.
- Pros:Cons:
I have been looking for weeks for something similar, and this is amazing. Easy to get started!
The more of us who sign up. The bigger and better will our positive impact be.
My girlfriend have also signed up, and hopefully friends and family soon.Anders Denne has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Maker
Landon Brand
Hey Product Hunt! Thanks @katmanalac for Hunting us! We're super excited to share Wren with you today. Believe it or not, we started working together to build HR software. We stuck with it for an embarrassingly long amount of time, but eventually realized that HR software wasn't our thing. We wanted to fight climate change. First, we tried making vegan food. Each step up the food chain is a 10x increase in required resources, so we thought we could save the earth by eating efficiently. We all cut out meat, dairy, etc. to keep a lower carbon footprint diet and we wanted to make it easy for others to do the same. As you might expect, a bunch of hackers cooking vegan food in their tiny college apartment didn't generate much traction. So we went back to doing what we knew how to do: writing software. We realized that despite our best efforts we wouldn't get our carbon footprint down to 0. We buy food that's been shipped to grocery stores, we cook using gas stoves, we even fly across the country sometimes! Most people we know have a similar challenge: they can reduce, reuse, and recycle but even still they feel like they're a burden on our climate. It's just so frustrating to do everything you can to fight climate change and still feel guilty about the way you live your life. That's why we built Wren. Governments around the world are not acting to stop climate change quickly enough. Every year, we're emitting more and more but it feels like we're trying even harder to be good to the environment. With Wren, you can do more than reduce, you can eliminate your footprint by funding projects that clearly prevent deforestation. We need governments to own up to the challenges of climate change. But while we put pressure on them, we can do everything we can as individuals to reduce our emissions. We just started working on this a few weeks ago, so we don't have everything figured out. PLEASE give us your feedback so we can make this better! Let's get millions of people to live carbon neutral!
Upvote (1)Share
@katmanalac @landon_brand Pivoting from HR software to a climate change app is a hell of a move. I think you made the right choice.
@katmanalac @landon_brand i dont think any governments around the world will be a part of the solution. But inicitatives like this will move mountains if we all join in!
My carbon footprint is pretty low. I don’t own a car, I bike to work and live in an apartment with no air conditioning. However, I like to travel abroad. Project Wren gives me a verified way to offset my flights. It’s great that they allow you to direct your money to specific projects. The site is easy to navigate. Subscribing to a project was simple. I look forward to seeing what other projects they add.
I feel great knowing I can do something passively when I work long hours & my options for actively reducing my carbon footprint are limited. Excited to see new partner projects go up!
This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for: a straightforward, efficient, transparent, and mission-oriented product that aspires to further the environment-saving cause. I will definitely be following this product and am excited for what they set out to accomplish in the future!
This is a really good way to encourage individuals to do something about climate change since they can visualize their personal impact and do something to offset it. Love it.