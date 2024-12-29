Launches
wrapped.dev
wrapped.dev
Spotify wrapped for Github Repos
The only music I see is lines of code. We wanted to celebrate the work done on opensource, so we decided to create an AI powered wrap for github repos, not just users! It's quite incredible how much time and effort devs put into things :)
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
wrapped.dev
Spotify wrapped for Github
wrapped.dev by
wrapped.dev
was hunted by
Vaibhav Gupta
in
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Vaibhav Gupta
and
Ethan Byrd
Featured on December 31st, 2024.
wrapped.dev
is not rated yet. This is wrapped.dev's first launch.