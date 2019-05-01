Speed up plugin & theme testing, debugging & coding by controlling, resetting & restoring the WordPress environment in one click.
Morning everyone! 👋🏻 WP Reset has been our internal development tool for years. About a year ago we decided to release it into the wild. It turned out to be a great decision as we now have over 150,000 users who save time with it while developing, debugging and testing. Why would I want to reset my WP site!? I don't get it A fair question :) On a "normal", production site you obviously don't want to do that, but when you're testing themes, plugins and various options garbage gets left behind so it's not ideal to continue using that installation for anything before you reset it, which takes one click and a few seconds. I'm a developer, does it really save time? We're developers too, and that's why we made it - to save time! If you're testing a new activation procedure for a plugin or theme, you can repeat the process over and over on a clean WP installation in a matter of seconds. No need to mess with files or DB - reset and you get to test again. If you can't test on a clean installation, because you need something customized prior to testing - no problem! Create a database snapshot and restore to it every time. As easy as that. We're thrilled that so many people find WP Reset useful and hope you'll find it useful too 😊
