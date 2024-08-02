Launches
WP Bones
WP Bones
Allows for WordPress plugins with Laravel-like features
WP Bones allows for WordPress plugins with Laravel-like features. It streamlines and modernizes WordPress plugin development.
Launched in
WordPress
Developer Tools
GitHub
WP Bones
WP Bones
Allows for WordPress plugins with Laravel-like features
WP Bones
WP Bones
Giovambattista Fazioli
WordPress
Developer Tools
GitHub
Giovambattista Fazioli
Featured on August 5th, 2024.
WP Bones
is not rated yet. This is WP Bones's first launch.
