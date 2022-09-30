Products
WP Block Mindmap
WP Block Mindmap
From markdown content to interactive mindmaps
This WordPress plugin allows you to create a markdown-to-mindmap block inside the Gutenberg editor. What you need to do is to write markdown content, the plugin will convert that content intro an interactive mindmap.
Launched in
WordPress
by
WP Block Mindmap
About this launch
WP Block Mindmap by
was hunted by
Thien Nguyen
in
WordPress
. Made by
Thien Nguyen
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is WP Block Mindmap's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#16
