Woven Calendar for Remote Work

I cofounded During a few years back. We were building a better calendar, and that's something that Product Hunt really seemed interested in: we had 15,000 Product Hunt users subscribed to the initial beta, which at the time broke all of Product Hunt's Upcoming records, from what I've heard. For some unrelated external reasons, we ended up shutting During down. I'm still a bit bummed about that, but sometimes that's just how startups go. Since then I've been keeping one eye out for interesting calendars, and for the most part they've all left me wanting. You all can assume the next part of the story, of course: we adopted a small sea otter and he now lives with us in a small pool in our backyard. Nah, just kidding — obviously the next step is that I stumbled on Woven half a year ago and I've somehow been super into it. Like, cynical me, who hates all calendars out there (and I've tried sooooo many). I feel strangely pleasant about that. My first exposure to Woven was so surreal, too: I looked at a feature they had, and almost pixel-for-pixel they had the same small component on-page that we had built. When I saw that, I knew exactly *why* it looked that way: I had redesigned that stupid thing what felt like a hundred times. It was nice to see that they had also gone through that pain of iteration and refinement until it's *justttttt* right, and the rest of the product feels the same way. Anyway, this is a long-winded way of saying that I'm really into calendars, and I'm really into Woven. I think they're doing some really good stuff, particularly when everyone's own schedules are turned upside down right now (the new Zoom integration is a welcome addition in an era where everything is a Zoom, whether I like it or not, ha).
Hi Product Hunt! Thanks @holman for the great post. Like all of you, we at Woven have been doing a lot of video meetings and multitasking while working at home recently. To help with that, we just launched a few new features for Woven Calendar that make working remotely easier and more productive. 📹 Native Zoom integration You can now connect your Zoom account with Woven to get unique and secure Zoom calls added to any meeting you schedule. No plugins, no extensions—built directly into the events themselves. 📊 Analytics Realtime, dynamic analytics on how you spend your time. Add, remove, and RSVP to meetings and see your stats update right away. Days at home can blur into each other…it’s helpful to see where I’m really spending my time, so I can plan it better. 🏠 Home view A live-updating panel that shows 1) your current and upcoming meetings, 2) recent updates to your events, and 3) a snapshot of this week’s analytics. Plus one-tap access to the next video call on your agenda! We’ve also got Office 365 sync and iPad support in beta testing right now; contact us at support@woven.com if you’d like to try that out. Should be out for everyone this month 🤞 Hopefully this helps you and your teams simplify and optimize your work during this crazy time. Happy to answer questions and comments here today!
Founder here! I started Woven because I was constantly pressed for time and it felt like my calendar was running (ruining?) my life. I wanted to spend time on the things that I cared about and that were important to me - my family, my dogs and my work, and I wanted the my calendar to help me do it. Our goal with this update was to do a few things: 1. Make it as easy to schedule and attend all your Zoom, Hangouts and other remote video meetings as it is to do your normal events. 2. Turn your calendar into meaningful, actionable information with the addition of a "Home" view to get you to your next event quickly. 3. Easily understand where your time goes so you can spend it on the things that matter most (this is my personal favorite) We're also addressing some of the calendar and device support questions we've been getting by rolling out support for Office 365 calendars and releasing our iPad beta (this needs a separate link so let me know in a comment if you want access). We hope you stay safe and productive in these crazy times!
