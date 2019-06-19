Log InSign up
Woven Calendar for iMessage

Schedule via text with Woven for iMessage

Schedule meetings in seconds from your iMessage conversations
"Do-It-Now" SchedulingStudies show that the average professional spends almost five hours a week scheduling meetings. This translates to nearly 20 hours per month, or a whopping 240 hours or six total work weeks per year. That's an enormous amount of time spent on an activity that tends to be frustrating and non-productive.
Schedule Faster with Woven for iMessageNow you can schedule even faster without ever leaving your iMessage thread with the Woven for iMessage integration.
Announcing Support for iMessageI'm really excited to announce the release of iMessage support for our iOS App. We've been wanting to build for a long time and are really excited to see this new feature out. Texting and Calendaring - finally a match In today's world, we increasingly coordinate over text messaging.
Julie McHenry
Anna Addoms
 
  Anna Addoms
    Anna Addoms
    easy to use, has all the benefits of calendly built in, can be used across all platforms and updates in real time.

    not on android yet

    Woven already made my scheduling and calendaring journey and timeline so much better than it was before (think 8-10 hours per week down to less than 1 hour). The addition of iMessage integration makes it that much better and it's even easier to schedule wherever I am and in whatever thread I'm talking to clients in!

    Anna Addoms has used this product for one year.
  Julie McHenry
    Julie McHenry
    Sending scheduling links via text is fast, and easy for me, and for my meeting guests.

    I've already recommended to several friends who are using it!

    I also use Woven on my desktop, and have used Woven for iOS since it's launch. This iMessage integration extends my mobile scheduling with Woven.

    Julie McHenry has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Joel Runyon
Joel Runyon
I've been using Woven Calendar the past 6 months and it's not an exaggeration to say that it's saved me dozens of HOURS in "scheduling wars" - endless back and forths of "are you available next tuesday" - followed by a "no, but are you free the wednesday after that?" Woven's solution is so much more elegant than anything else out there right now and I'm excited for this new feature - which is very Sunrise-esque!
Bob Ryskamp
Bob Ryskamp
Maker
👋Hi Hunters! Today we're excited to announce Woven for iMessage. Now you can quickly schedule meetings without ever leaving a conversation. When you update to the latest version of Woven for iOS 📱, you'll see our orange Woven logo in the iMessage app drawer (pro tip: you can longpress and drag to put it in your favorites on the left side). The next time you're trying to set up a meeting over text, tap on the Woven icon and choose an event template. You can suggest specific times 🕑or offer any available time 📖. Tap "Insert link" and send! The other person will be able to select and schedule a time that works for them, even if they're not a Woven user themselves. Let us know how it goes! We are always interested in hearing from you at feedback@woven.com.
Scott Davis
Scott Davis
Now we just need a slack integration!
Anna Addoms
Anna Addoms
I love how easy this makes my scheduling flow! I have a couple of clients who only text so being able to quickly and easily drop a scheduling link in our flow without ever leaving our thread is amazing!
