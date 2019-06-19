Woven Calendar for iMessage
Schedule via text with Woven for iMessage
#1 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
easy to use, has all the benefits of calendly built in, can be used across all platforms and updates in real time.
not on android yet
Woven already made my scheduling and calendaring journey and timeline so much better than it was before (think 8-10 hours per week down to less than 1 hour). The addition of iMessage integration makes it that much better and it's even easier to schedule wherever I am and in whatever thread I'm talking to clients in!Anna Addoms has used this product for one year.
- Pros:Cons:
Sending scheduling links via text is fast, and easy for me, and for my meeting guests.
I've already recommended to several friends who are using it!
I also use Woven on my desktop, and have used Woven for iOS since it's launch. This iMessage integration extends my mobile scheduling with Woven.Julie McHenry has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Joel Runyon
I've been using Woven Calendar the past 6 months and it's not an exaggeration to say that it's saved me dozens of HOURS in "scheduling wars" - endless back and forths of "are you available next tuesday" - followed by a "no, but are you free the wednesday after that?" Woven's solution is so much more elegant than anything else out there right now and I'm excited for this new feature - which is very Sunrise-esque!
3 UpvotesShare
Maker
👋Hi Hunters! Today we're excited to announce Woven for iMessage. Now you can quickly schedule meetings without ever leaving a conversation. When you update to the latest version of Woven for iOS 📱, you'll see our orange Woven logo in the iMessage app drawer (pro tip: you can longpress and drag to put it in your favorites on the left side). The next time you're trying to set up a meeting over text, tap on the Woven icon and choose an event template. You can suggest specific times 🕑or offer any available time 📖. Tap "Insert link" and send! The other person will be able to select and schedule a time that works for them, even if they're not a Woven user themselves. Let us know how it goes! We are always interested in hearing from you at feedback@woven.com.
2 UpvotesShare
Now we just need a slack integration!
1 UpvoteShare
I love how easy this makes my scheduling flow! I have a couple of clients who only text so being able to quickly and easily drop a scheduling link in our flow without ever leaving our thread is amazing!
UpvoteShare