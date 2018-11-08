Woven is an intelligent calendar, designed to simplify scheduling and help optimize your time.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Bob RyskampMaker@bob_ryskamp · Designer, cyclist and dad
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Excited to 🚀Woven Calendar today and share what we’ve made. We started Woven with the goal of helping everyone make the most of their time, whether at work, home, or play. The v1 we’re launching today is designed especially for independent professionals and small businesses—people who do a lot of scheduling or traveling for their events. Our desktop and iOS apps sync with your existing Google calendar and provide a couple of unique new features to start: 1) we show your events on a map with automatic 🚘time calculations; and 2) you can collaborate with guests to find the best time and place to meet. But we’ve also built a new backend for the calendar that will let us do lots of other interesting things. A few ideas we’ve talked about: - Analytics for your time 📊 - Rich attachments (docs, videos, agendas) 📂 🎬 - Automated task/work time scheduling ☑️ So…what would you like your calendar to do for you? Looking forward to your ideas and feedback!
Upvote Share·