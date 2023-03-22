Products
Home
→
Product
→
Worldhaus
Worldhaus
Flexible homeownership for digital nomads
Airbnb prices increased 28% since 2019, with more coming. The result is precarious housing for millions. We made homeownership flexible: fractional, managed, and swappable. Worldhaus owners save 75% monthly vs Airbnb. Secure your nomadic lifestyle.
Launched in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Remote Work
by
Worldhaus
The makers of Worldhaus
About this launch
Worldhaus
Flexible homeownership for digital nomads
Worldhaus by
Worldhaus
was hunted by
Caleb Wursten
in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Joshua Phipps
,
Caleb Wursten
and
Daniel Pham
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Worldhaus
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Worldhaus's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
