  3.  → World of Dinosaurs 11

World of Dinosaurs 11

The ultimate dinosaur resource in AR

Free
Embed
This feature-packed encyclopedia of all things paleontological has everything you want to know about your favorite dinosaurs and pterosaurs, including their family trees, fossil formation, and an augmented reality（AR) view that brings them to life.
Launched in Education, Augmented Reality, ARKit by
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
About this launch
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
The Ultimate Dinosaur Resource in AR
0
reviews
8
followers
World of Dinosaurs 11 by
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
was hunted by
Momeks
in Education, Augmented Reality, ARKit. Made by
Momeks
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
is not rated yet. This is WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#52