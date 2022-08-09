Products
World of Dinosaurs 11
World of Dinosaurs 11
The ultimate dinosaur resource in AR
This feature-packed encyclopedia of all things paleontological has everything you want to know about your favorite dinosaurs and pterosaurs, including their family trees, fossil formation, and an augmented reality（AR) view that brings them to life.
Education
Augmented Reality
ARKit
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
About this launch
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
The Ultimate Dinosaur Resource in AR
World of Dinosaurs 11 by
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
Momeks
Education
Augmented Reality
ARKit
Momeks
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11
is not rated yet. This is WORLD OF DINOSAURS 11's first launch.
