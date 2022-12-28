Products
Worky
Ranked #11 for today
Worky
Effortlessly manage your macOS desktop
Worky is a macOS app that helps you manage and organize your desktop. Create named workspaces, quickly access files, and hide your desktop with a single click. Boost your productivity and efficiency with Worky.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Worky
About this launch
Worky
Your MacOS desktop manager. Your desktop but simplified.
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Worky by
Worky
was hunted by
Kenneth Quintero
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Kenneth Quintero
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
Worky
Worky is not rated yet. This is Worky's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#89
