Works For All

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Najmuzzaman Mohammad
Maker
This product came out of a personal pain point. Every time I have to meet someone, I spend at least 15 minutes trying to figure the best place for us to meet. It becomes a disaster when we have our Product Manager or other meetups planned and someone ends up creating an online poll and becomes a part-time event planner to find the right place. It just felt weird that there was no product to solve a simple meetup planning problem which just needed a map, some Maths, and few API calls.
UpvoteShare