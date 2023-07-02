Products
Workout.lol

Workout.lol

The easiest way to create a workout routine

A free and open-source web application to create workouts based on your available equipment and the muscles you want to train.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Open Source
Sports
Workout.lol
About this launch
Workout.lol
Workout.lol - The easiest way to create a workout routine
Workout.lol by
Workout.lol
was hunted by
Vincent
in Health & Fitness, Open Source, Sports. Made by
Vincent
. Featured on July 3rd, 2023.
Workout.lol
is rated 4.7/5 by 3 users. This is Workout.lol's first launch.
