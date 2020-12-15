Workload by Soon

discussion
👋 Hi Hunters, We created Workload to make it easier to communicate what goes on within your team throughout the day. If you’re like us, you’re probably doing a daily standup before you get started. Throughout the day, however, it isn’t always clear to know who’s doing what and when. With Workload, we are changing that. Soon is made for customer support teams, and today is used by relatively large contact centers (200+ agents). Their most important KPIs are usually Time to Answer and Average Handling Time. Great customer service is increasingly becoming the number one differentiator for large brands. Yet, it is also the one area with a level playing field for businesses of all sizes. Responding in a timely manner is crucial and with proper planning, you can in fact outperform even your largest competitors. If everyone in your team wears a few hats and no one is exclusively on customer support, it isn’t always obvious when a chat on Intercom starts, who or if someone is picking it up. With Workload, you can maintain service levels that dedicated support teams aspire to. 👉 Invite to Private Beta We are launching Workload in January and are offering the beta to 10 start-ups / scale-ups who want to win with exceptional customer service. Once you submit your email, we will reach out for a quick call.
