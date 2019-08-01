Deals
Workload by Asana
Workload by Asana
Making it easier to fairly distribute work across a team
Productivity
Task Management
With Workload, you gain visibility into work happening across projects in a single view and can easily reassign or reschedule tasks as business needs change. Now with effort, you can set a weight to your tasks—such as hours or points
Asana launches Workload to help prevent burnout
Asana, the work management platform led by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, today launched Workload, a new feature for its paying users that aims to help prevent burnout. It does so by making it easier for businesses to fairly distribute work across their teams and, if necessary, redistribute ...
