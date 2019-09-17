Workflows by Humble Dot
Hiten Shah
Making your meetings at work productive tends to require at least a little bit of structure. Sometimes a lot. The folks at Humble Dot have created templated workflows for your meetings to make them that much better. Check 'em out, pick one and go!
Thank you so much @hnshah for hunting our Workflows launch! Hello Product Hunt! My name Will Goto and I’m the CEO of Humble Dot. Meetings are incredibly disruptive to deep focus, particularly if you are a designer, engineer, or simply need hours of uninterrupted time to get your work done. Paul Graham (Cofounder of Y Combinator) famously wrote about how meetings inefficiently adhere to the manager’s schedule, not the maker’s schedule. In a world of remote work, globalized teams, and cross-functional projects, we need a new way to stay on the same page without endless meetings. Our goal with Humble Dot is to provide a more efficient and higher-quality form of communication without noise. Workflows is our next step to realize that goal. Our hope is to eliminate all meetings that can be run asynchronously through our product, saving countless hours for those who need blocks of uninterrupted time to be productive. Please check it out, and let us know what you think! ❤️
👋 Hunters, Thanks for checking us out! My name is Macgill and I’m the Head of Product at Humble Dot. I thought I’d share a bit about why and how we developed Workflows. Workflows is a feature that was truly inspired by our users and built around the idea that every team is unique with its own particular processes and communication styles. About a year ago, we launched Humble Dot with the goal of building happier and higher-performing teams by improving communication. To that end, we created a set of best practices - a Monday Kickoff and a Friday Wins & Shout-outs. We felt these two processes could help users get the most of our product and, therefore, build stronger, happier teams. However, from talking with our users of the last year, we’ve been amazed to see how teams have customized Humble Dot well beyond our best practice templates to fit their specific processes and needs. We saw teams create check-ins from scratch to fit entire new use cases. These included things like project retrospectives, product feature brainstorms, feedback on interview candidates, and more. Despite the variety of uses cases, our users consistently told us that they used Humble Dot because it allowed them to communicate more easily and with less noise while often times eliminating (or greatly reducing) a meeting or a messy Google Doc. Remote and distributed teams especially liked how Humble Dot allowed them to communicate asynchronously over multiple time zones. In short, we saw firsthand that every team is unique and requires their own particular processes. With Workflows, we wanted to share the many different uses cases for Humble Dot and provide teams with templates to easily find, setup, and customize the processes that work best for them. Nearly every one of our first 30+ Workflows was inspired by how a team currently uses Humble Dot. So take a look at Workflows! Pick a workflow and give us a try - it’s free 🙂! We’d love to hear your feedback and we’re eagerly looking for more ideas and categories for future workflows.
