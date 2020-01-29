Discussion
Dave Smyth
Hello Hunters! Work Notes launched in 2019 as a series of articles about freelancing. Through the community and guides, it aims to help freelancers run better businesses. 💪 Earlier this month, the Freelance Pricing Guide was launched and this shows freelancers how to calculate minimum rates that keep their businesses profitable and sustainable. 👉https://worknotes.co.uk/freelanc... The community (https://independent.work) is hosted independently of big tech and has grown to include over 300 freelancers from all over the globe. Later this year, Work Notes will launch the Freelance Guide. This free-to-access guide aims to plug the gap in education about setting up a one-person business. There’s more about the project here 👉 https://worknotes.co.uk/freelanc... If you’re a freelancer or work for yourself, I’d love you to check the project out and I’d be happy to answer any questions you have. 🙌 Dave
Work Notes is such a brilliant resource, and Dave's pricing guide is comprehensive, detailed, pragmatic and practical. Great value for money too. Glad I bought it! Will refer to it repeatedly in the years to come.
@magicroundabout Thanks so much, Ross! 🙌
