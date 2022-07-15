Products
This is the latest launch from Workload by Soon
See Workload by Soon’s previous launch →
Work From Home Tracking by Soon
Ranked #10 for today
Work From Home Tracking by Soon
See who works from home versus the office.
Do you know who is going to the office tomorrow? Check where everyone else is working from and let your team know where you'll be at. As simple as flipping a switch.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Operations
by
Workload by Soon
About this launch
Workload by Soon
Mission control for your support team's daily activities
9
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Work From Home Tracking by Soon by
Workload by Soon
was hunted by
Olaf Jacobson
in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Operations
. Made by
Olaf Jacobson
,
Alessandro Cardinali
and
Thomas Picauly
. Featured on July 15th, 2022.
Workload by Soon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on December 15th, 2020.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#125
