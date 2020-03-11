Word Cloud by MonkeyLearn

Discussion
Raúl Garreta
Maker
Hello everybody! I'm Raul, co-founder & CEO at MonkeyLearn. I'm really excited to introduce our free word cloud tool. Thanks @guillaumecabane for hunting! First, let me tell you why we created it. From our experience, we've found that people need to analyze large amounts of text, including online reviews, conversations on social media, open-ended answers in surveys, and more. Often, they use a word cloud to gain insights by revealing the "most important words" or topics within their texts. I was surprised when researching existing word cloud tools that they deliver very basic results and look outdated. If you search for "word cloud," you’ll see what I mean! I found that existing word cloud tools: - Don’t offer multi-word support: they return single words and don't detect multi-word keywords like: "United States" and "Donald Trump", or expressions like "dual-core", "excellent customer service" or "slow response". This is very important, as multi-word keywords usually give more context than isolated words. - Have a very basic word relevance algorithm: they decide which words are most relevant by counting how many times the word appears within texts. Frequency is definitely important to rank keywords, but you can't just use this method alone. You need to use other metrics to avoid stop words like "and", "the", “with” etc. Besides, keywords shouldn’t appear larger just because of their frequency. Word cloud tools should also take into account other aspects, like how rare they are or how descriptive they are. - Don’t give you access to the raw data: usually, they return a word cloud as an image. There’s no way to get a list of words and their relevance in a plain CSV to do further analysis. - Offer bad user experiences: very old UI, full of ads, definitely not user-friendly. We decided to tackle these issues by building a new tool that offers: - Multi-word support: our algorithm works behind the scenes to detect multi-word keywords. - An advanced relevance algorithm: this allows our tool to combine keyword frequency with other variables like how rare and descriptive a keyword is, its length, and more. - Access to raw data: not only will you get smart word cloud images in multiple formats (PNG and SVG), but also access to the raw data in a simple CSV with a list of top keywords and their relevance. - Clean UX/UI: modern and fresh UX/UI without any ads! Easy to customize font and color to match your style. And it's free! Hope you enjoy it! This is our small contribution to the world :D Looking forward to your feedback!
