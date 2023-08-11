Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
WonderTales
WonderTales
Self-hostable AI bot with a new story for kids every night
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tired of the same old bedtime stories? Spice up your kids' nights with WonderTales, our self-hostable AI Chatbot. Every night, a new world of imagination awaits! 🚀🌠
Launched in
Kids
Education
Family
by
WonderTales
Marmof
Ad
Original material for your site, emails, ads & blogs
About this launch
WonderTales
Self-hostable AI bot with a new story for kids every night
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
WonderTales by
WonderTales
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in
Kids
,
Education
,
Family
. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
WonderTales
is not rated yet. This is WonderTales's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report